Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

