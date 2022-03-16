Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
