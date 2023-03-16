Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 1:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today!
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Greensboro today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 …
Greensboro will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees.