Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
