Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds S at …
For the drive home in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the G…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Greensboro. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in …
The first three digits of pi are 3.14, so March 14 is often celebrated as pi day with pie. There are also pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.