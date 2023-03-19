Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will se…
Greensboro will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees.