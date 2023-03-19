Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.