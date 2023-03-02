Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today,…
Greensboro will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees.
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The G…