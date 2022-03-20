Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds S at …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Greensboro. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…
Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. …
For the drive home in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the G…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 6…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairl…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.