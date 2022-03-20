 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

