Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 11:00 PM EDT until MON 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
