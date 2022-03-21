The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
