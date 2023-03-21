Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
