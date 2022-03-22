Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
