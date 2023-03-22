Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
