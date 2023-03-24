Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in North Carolina from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and A…
Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expe…
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see clear…
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…