Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.