Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in North Carolina from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and A…
Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expe…
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see clear…
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in th…