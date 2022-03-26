 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

