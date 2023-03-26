Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.