Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in North Carolina from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and A…
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see clear…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods…