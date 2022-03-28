Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
