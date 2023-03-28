Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
