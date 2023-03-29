Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.