Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

It will be a warm day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.