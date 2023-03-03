Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.