Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted.…
This evening in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50…
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The…