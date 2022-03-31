Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.