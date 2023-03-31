Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in North Carolina from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and A…
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …
Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods…