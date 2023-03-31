Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.