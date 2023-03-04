Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today,…
Greensboro will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees.