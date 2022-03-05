 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

