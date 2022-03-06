Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.