The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees t…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a …
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looki…
- Updated
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect per…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect cl…
This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in…
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 …