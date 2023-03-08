Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
