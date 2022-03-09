 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert