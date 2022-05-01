The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
