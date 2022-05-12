Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

