The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
