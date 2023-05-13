The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll …
The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly clo…
Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. It should be …