Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

