It will be a warm day in Greensboro. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
