The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. There is a 66% chance of…
The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly clo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…