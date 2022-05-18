The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today.…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 t…
Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. There is a 41% chance of r…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared …
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.