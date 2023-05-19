Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. There is a 66% chance of…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees…