Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.