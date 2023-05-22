Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Partly clo…
Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees…