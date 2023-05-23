Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.