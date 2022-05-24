Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.