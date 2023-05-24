It will be a warm day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.