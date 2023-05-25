Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.