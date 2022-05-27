Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Plan on a r…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makin…
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will see a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. There is a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 t…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 1…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Greensboro people will see temperat…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.