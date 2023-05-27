Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.