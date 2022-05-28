The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Plan on a r…
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will see a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. There is a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 t…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 1…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expecte…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Greensboro people will see temperat…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Pe…