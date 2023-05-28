Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.