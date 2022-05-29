Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 29, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

Local Weather

